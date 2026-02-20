MILAN, Feb 20 — Serie A leaders Inter Milan travel to a resurgent Lecce on Saturday without leading light Lautaro Martinez after the midweek loss to Bodo/Glimt.

Argentina attacker Martinez was replaced in the second-half of Wednesday’s 3-1 Champions League playoff loss in Norway.

Italian media reported the 28-year-old club captain is suffering from a calf issue, which coach Christian Chivu blamed on the artificial pitch at the Aspmyra Stadion.

“I’m not a doctor and I can’t talk about recovery times,” Chivu told reporters after the defeat in wintry Norwegian conditions.

“After he undergoes the tests, we’ll understand the severity of the injury,” the former Inter defender added.

The loss in Norway puts Inter at risk of missing out on the Champions League last 16, with the return leg at the San Siro next Tuesday.

“I’m having a hard time saying how much it got out of hand,” Inter attacker Pio Esposito said after the match.

“It’s a heavy defeat, but we have another chance and we’ll have to fight for it.

“Qualification is still possible,” he added.

This weekend, Chivu’s men visit Lecce, who have won two games on the bounce.

A win on the heel of Italy would give the 20-time champions a 10-point lead over local rival AC Milan, who host Parma 24 hours later.

“Now we need to take stock because after this match, there are a few minor problems,” Chivu said.

“We play Lecce in three days, then we can think about the return leg,” the Romanian 45-year-old added.

Elsewhere in the race for the Scudetto, third-placed Napoli go to Atalanta with Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay set to return from injury for the champions.

Juventus are another Italian club reeling from a European disaster as they host Como, who drew 1-1 with AC Milan on Thursday.

Juve were hammered 5-2 by Galatasaray on Tuesday leaving their last 16 hopes dangling by a thread.

Player to watch: Donyell Malen

The Roma striker has scored five league goals in as many games, including two doubles in the past two games, since arriving from Aston Villa last month. Only former Argentina attacker Gabriel Batistuta has made a better start to a spell at the Stadio Olimpico.

Key stats

10 - Inter Milan can build a sizeable lead over AC Milan at the summit of the table on Saturday.

0 - Napoli have won no games without Scott McTominay this season.

31.72km/h - Cremonese’s Floriani Mussolini, the great grandson of the fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, was clocked at that speed in the second round of the season, which is a record high for the campaign, according to newspaper Correre dello Sport.

Fixtures (all time GMT)

Friday

Sassuolo v Verona (1945)

Saturday

Juventus v Como (1400), Lecce v Inter Milan (1700), Cagliari v Lazio (1945)

Sunday

Genoa v Torino (1130), Atalanta v Napoli (1400), AC Milan v Parma (1700), Roma v Cremonese (1945)

Monday

Fiorentia v Pisa (1730), Bologna v Udinese (1945) — AFP