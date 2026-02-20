LONDON, Feb 20 — Arsenal must banish their untimely bout of title race anxiety as the wobbling Premier League leaders head to Tottenham for the north London derby.

Manchester City can pile pressure on the Gunners with a win against Newcastle, while Michael Carrick heads to Everton aiming to bolster his bid to become Manchester United’s permanent manager.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points ahead of this weekend’s action:

Saka expects Arsenal to hit back

Defiant Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka is adamant his side will eventually “get over the line” and end their trophy drought.

Mikel Arteta’s men are in danger of blowing a commanding position in the title race after successive draws against Brentford and Wolves left them with just two wins in their last seven league matches.

The Gunners squandered the lead in both matches, with Wednesday’s 2-2 draw at bottom of the table Wolves especially galling as they conceded a stoppage-time equaliser having led 2-0.

Arsenal are five points clear of second-placed Manchester City, but Pep Guardiola’s team have a game in hand and will host the leaders in April.

After allowing City to overhaul them in the 2023 and 2024 title races, the north Londoners, who haven’t won silverware since the 2020 FA Cup, face pointed questions about their ability to handle the mounting tension.

Saka knows Arsenal must silence the doubters by getting back on track at arch rivals Tottenham on Sunday.

“I believe the next few years are going to be the years that we get over the line, and we’re able to win trophies and make history for this club,” Saka said.

“We’re back where we belong, fighting for everything.”

Man City ‘on the hunt’

Tijjani Reijnders has warned Arsenal that Manchester City are primed to pounce after the leaders allowed them back into the title race.

Victories over Liverpool and Fulham have put City in position to capitalise on Arsenal’s slump.

Pep Guardiola’s side will move two points behind Arsenal if they beat Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, putting extra heat on the leaders before the north London derby 24 hours later.

“The mood’s been good, but it was also good before. Of course we’ve dropped some points as well but it’s good and we are on the hunt and we keep going,” Reijnders said.

“We have to see of course, but if we keep going like this, who knows?”

Carrick has Man Utd on the rise

Wayne Rooney has backed Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick to take the job on a permanent basis.

Former United midfielder Carrick was appointed until the end of the season after Ruben Amorim’s sacking in January.

He made a dream start as United beat Manchester City 2-0 in his first game in charge and followed up with a 3-2 win at Arsenal.

Four wins and a draw in his first five games at the helm have lifted United into fourth place ahead of their trip to Everton on Monday.

Rooney, United’s all-time leading goalscorer, believes his former team-mate could be the one to finally stabilise a troubled club that hasn’t won the title since 2013.

“We’ve been there and tried different managers - (Jose) Mourinho, (Louis) van Gaal, (Erik) ten Hag and (Ruben) Amorim - and for me Carrick makes sense,” Rooney told The Overlap.

“Having someone there who knows the club and cares for the club makes a big difference. Michael is managing the whole squad and managing them well.”

Fixtures

Saturday (1500 GMT unless stated)

Aston Villa v Leeds, Brentford v Brighton, Chelsea v Burnley, Manchester City v Newcastle (2000), West Ham v Bournemouth (1730)

Sunday (1400 unless stated)

Crystal Palace v Wolves, Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, Sunderland v Fulham, Tottenham v Arsenal (1630)

Monday

Everton v Manchester United (2000) — AFP