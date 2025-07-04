PETALING JAYA, July 4 — National men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia has sparked concern among badminton fans after sharing a series of disturbing images on his Instagram account.

The post featured several black-and-white illustrations without any explanation or caption.

There are 10 illustrations in the post, including one of a faceless, stitched-up figure holding a long, blood-stained needle.

Another image showed a person lying on a sofa with sharp objects piercing their body and an exposed brain.

The disturbing nature of the post has raised concerns among fans over the 27-year-old’s emotional wellbeing and state of mind, especially as he remains on the sidelines while recovering from a foot injury.

Zii Jia has only competed in two tournaments this year — the Orleans Masters and the All England in March — before announcing a long break to focus on recovery.

According to The Star, his world ranking has since dropped to No. 27, but he has applied for a protected ranking from the Badminton World Federation (BWF) to safeguard his position during the layoff.