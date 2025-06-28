LOS ANGELES, June 28 — Olivier Giroud, France’s all-time top goalscorer, and Los Angeles FC have mutually agreed to part ways, the MLS club announced on yesterday.

The 38-year-old striker, who joined LAFC in May 2024 from AC Milan, will play his last match for the team on Sunday against Vancouver.

“Olivier has been an exemplary professional during his time at LAFC,” team co-president and general manager John Thorrington said. “He brought humility and a winning mentality that helped elevate everyone around him.”

Giroud has been heavily linked with a move to Ligue 1 club Lille, according to several media reports in France.

Giroud helped LAFC reach the 2024 Leagues Cup final, where he scored his first goal for the club. He also scored in the 2024 US Open Cup final, helping LAFC win the trophy for the first time.

“I want to thank all of the fans, my teammates and the staff at LAFC for making this an enjoyable stop in my career,” Giroud said. “I am happy to have played a part in the success of LAFC.”

Giroud has scored nearly 300 goals in more than 700 club matches, winning major trophies at Montpellier, Arsenal, Chelsea and AC Milan.

The 2018 World Cup winner leads France’s all-time scoring charts with 57 goals. — AFP