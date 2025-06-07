PARIS, June 7 — Italy crashed to a 3-0 loss away to Norway as the four-time champions made a disastrous start to their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign yesterday, while Belgium had to settle for a draw in North Macedonia.

Alexander Sorloth, Antonio Nusa and Erling Haaland all scored in the first half in pouring rain in Oslo as Norway made it a night to forget for Italy, who missed out on the last two World Cups.

“I have no explanation. Our supporters don’t deserve this kind of match. We need to do some soul-searching. It’s unacceptable,” Italy captain and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma told Rai Sport.

Italy are playing catch-up with Norway, the Group I leaders with a maximum nine points after wins over Moldova and Israel in March when the Azzurri were still involved in the UEFA Nations League.

Israel are second on six points after a 3-1 win over Estonia in Tallinn, where Norway will head for their next game on Monday. Italy return home to face Moldova in Reggio Emilia in their second game.

Belgium kicked off their qualifying bid in Group J with a 1-1 draw against North Macedonia.

Maxim De Cuyper gave Belgium the lead after Romelu Lukaku’s shot was blocked but former Leeds man Ezgjan Alioski volleyed in the equaliser with four minutes to play in Skopje.

North Macedonia are unbeaten through three matches but trail Wales, who top the pile on seven points following a 3-0 home win over Liechtenstein.

Joe Rodon, Harry Wilson and Kieffer Moore struck in Cardiff to keep Wales unbeaten since the appointment last year of Craig Bellamy, whose side head to Brussels next week.

“We could have made it a lot more (goals), and we’d like to make it a lot more,” Bellamy told BBC Wales.

“I’m looking forward to Monday (against Belgium).”

Croatia hammered Gibraltar 7-0 in their opening match in Group J.

Substitutes Franjo Ivanovic and Andrej Kramaric both scored twice, with Marco Pasalic, Ante Budimir and Ivan Perisic also on target in the Algarve.

Czech Republic are the pacesetters in the section with three wins from three after a 2-0 victory at home to Montenegro. Adam Hlozek and Patrik Schick got the goals for the hosts.

The 12 group winners qualify automatically for next year’s expanded 48-team tournament, while the runners-up head into the play-offs which will decide the final four qualifiers from Europe. — AFP