PETALING JAYA, June 7 — Malaysia’s top women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah have booked a place in the Indonesian Open final after a hard-fought victory.

According to The Star, the world No. 4 duo displayed resilience and grit to overcome China’s sixth-ranked pair Li Yijing and Luo Xumin in a thrilling three-game semi-final clash at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta today.

After dropping the opening game, Pearly and Thinaah rallied back to seal a 12-21, 21-17, 21-11 victory.

Their path to what could be the biggest title of their careers will now see them face either China’s world No. 1 pair Liu Shengshu-Tan Ning or South Korea’s world No. 3 Baek Ha-na-Lee So-hee in the final.