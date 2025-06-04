KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — National squash ace S. Sivasangari is through to the quarter-finals of the 2025 British Open after a thrilling five-game victory over Japan’s Satomi Watanabe in Birmingham on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Malaysian displayed remarkable resilience to defeat the tournament’s seventh seed 11-9, 11-9, 4-11, 4-11, 11-4 in a match lasting just over an hour.

World number 24 Sivasangari started strongly by clinching the first two games before Watanabe fought back to level the match by taking the third and fourth.

However, the Kedah-born player regained her composure in the decider, dominating the final game to secure her place in the last eight.

Sivasangari will next face fourth seed Amina Orfi of Egypt as she continues her pursuit of a semi-final in the prestigious tournament. — Bernama