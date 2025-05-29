KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — ASEAN All-Stars captain Sergio Aguero said the 1-0 victory over English giants Manchester United in the Maybank Challenge Cup here, last night has boosted his confidence to a level where he now believes he can take on any team in the world.

The Harimau Malaya naturalised striker said simply being part of a squad that played against one of the world’s most prominent football clubs was already a proud achievement — and the win, in front of 72,550 fans at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, made the moment even more special.

“It’s an amazing feeling, of course — a historic moment for us. Not just because of the win; just being able to participate in this match made me very happy. And the win was a bonus.

“The team that we play, they are top. Their control of the ball and the passes that they make is crazy. So yes, I consider it a historic moment for myself also,” he told reporters after the match.

The 31-year-old Sri Pahang FC forward said the confidence gained from playing against the 13-time Premier League champions has helped him feel ready to face any opponent.

“I started to feel confident with the ball over time. I began to trust myself more as well. Now, I feel like I can play against anyone. I feel confident,” said the Argentine-born striker.

In last night’s match, substitute Maung Maung Lwin emerged as the hero for ASEAN All-Stars by netting the winning goal in the 71st minute, deepening the misery of Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils after a difficult season.

Aguero also shared brief moments with some Manchester United players after the game, including fellow Argentine Alejandro Garnacho and Brazilian midfielder Casemiro.

“I spoke to Garnacho because he’s from Argentina and has played for the national team — very nice guy. I also spoke to Casemiro as he played in Spain for a long time and speaks Spanish. They looked tired — too much travel, having just played a final and the last league game before flying here,” he said.

When asked about his future with Sri Pahang FC ahead of the 2025/2026 Malaysia Super League season, Aguero remained tight-lipped.

The last time United played in Malaysia was during their 2009 pre-season tour, beating Malaysia XI twice, 3-2 and 2-0, respectively, on July 18 and 20 at the National Stadium.

United, who endured a dismal season by their lofty standards when they ended in 15th place with 42 points, are also scheduled to travel to Hong Kong as part of their pre-season tour to play against the Hong Kong national team at the Hong Kong Stadium on May 30. — Bernama