IPOH, May 26 — Perak FC has suspended all operations with immediate effect due to financial issues facing the team.

Perak FC management, in a statement last night, announced that it has sent back imported players and paid what it can to the staff and players of the Bos Gaurus squad with the remaining funds.

“All staff and players have been informed that Perak FC will not participate in any league or competition in the coming season.

“The players and coaches are now free to seek opportunities at other football clubs,” according to the statement uploaded on its Facebook page.

The team management announced that Perak FC has started its journey by clearing the RM8 million debt left by the previous management and allocating RM10 million annually to manage the club’s operations.

“Every cent invested was used only for operating costs and salaries of all four teams, coaches and administrative staff last season.

“After three years or two and a half seasons, with investments exceeding RM40 million, we are very sad to announce that there are no more funds left to allocate,” according to a statement from the team’s management.

The team’s management also informed that they are still managing the team’s training equipment and remaining merchandise for sale and are waiting for funds from the Malaysian Football League (MFL) to settle outstanding obligations as best as possible.

“To the players and staff, thank you for your service and dedication throughout your time with Perak FC.

“This is not the end we had hoped for but we have to stand on solid ground and accept the fact that the lack of funds has limited everything, and the time has come for the club to close,” the statement said.

On May 22, the media reported that Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) and Perak FC would not be competing in the Super League next season after failing to obtain a national license from the Malaysian Football League (MFL).

Earlier on April 26, Perak FC chairman Datuk Seri Azim Zabidi confirmed that the Bos Gaurus had to withdraw from the Super League next season due to financial issues. — Bernama