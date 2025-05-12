KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — National squash players S. Sivasangari and Ng Eain Yow have advanced to the third round of the 2024–2025 World Championship in Chicago, the United States.

Seventh seed Sivasangari defeated Egypt’s Sana Ibrahim 11-4, 11-6, 5-11, 11-5 in a second-round match early this morning at the University Club of Chicago.

Sivasangari, the world number nine, will next meet home player Amanda Sobhy, who cruised past Egypt’s Kenzy Ayman 11-4, 11-3, 11-4 in another second-round match.

In the men’s event, world number 10 Eain Yow continued his fine form with a commanding 11-4, 11-2, 11-4 win over Pakistan’s Muhammad Asim Khan.

Eain Yow, seeded 10th, is expected to face a tough test in the third round against world number one Mostafa Asal of Egypt.

In contrast, Rachel Arnold was sent packing after falling to world number four Olivia Weaver 5-11, 2-11, 13-11, 5-11, while Aira Azman also made an early exit after losing to Egypt’s Salma Hany 6-11, 10-12, 4-11. — Bernama