SANTIAGO, May 3 — Chilean football star Arturo Vidal has been cleared of suspicion of sexual assault, prosecutors said yesterday, adding that the complaint made by a woman over a party at a Santiago night club had been dismissed.

The woman accused Vidal, 37, and other players from his first-division Colo Colo side of sexual assault at a club, where the footballers were celebrating a birthday on November 4.

“We were able to reconstitute the events of that day and, ultimately, there is no evidence to support charges,” prosecutor Felipe Cembrano said in a video sent to the media.

Other unnamed members of Vidal’s team remain under investigation, however.

Former Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Inter Milan midfielder Vidal returned last year to Colo Colo, where he started his career at 17.

He was part of the so-called “Golden Generation” that led Chile to victory in the 2015 Copa America. — AFP