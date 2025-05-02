KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — The Malaysian League (M-League), once celebrated as the cornerstone of Southeast Asian football, is now struggling to maintain its relevance as it now faces significant challenges, including financial difficulties, waning fan interest, a lack of competitive balance, and the potential withdrawal of clubs.

What is unfolding now serves as a warning — a system once built on hope is collapsing under the weight of unresolved structural cracks.

Club withdrawals are now clear indicators of a troubling reality in the M-League, which has also been plagued by months of unpaid salaries for players and officials.

Perak FC has recently decided to dissolve its team and withdraw from the upcoming season of the Super League season due to financial difficulties, having reportedly spent nearly RM40 million over the past three years.

At least three other teams with significant fan base — Kedah Darul Aman FC, Sri Pahang FC, and Kelantan Darul Naim FC — are also contemplating similar exits due to escalating financial issues or reather constraint.

Each club requires between RM8 million and RM15 million annually to operate their senior team.

However, is it fair to place the entire burden of Malaysia’s football crisis on the clubs when the root cause may run much deeper?

Difficulty in generating return on investment (ROI)

Former FAM Executive Committee member Christopher Raj highlighted Perak as a team with a rich history that faces challenges due to the high cost of competing in the Super League, which offers little return of investment (ROI).

“When companies investing in football see no ROI, they are accountable to shareholders and stakeholders and must justify their continued investment in the national or state football scene.

“In this case, it affects more than just stakeholders — players, coaches, and other staff are also impacted. But the players suffer the most.

“Secondly, I believe that, above all, we need quality teams. If we focus on quantity, many issues and challenges will arise. What’s the point of having 20 or even 16–18 teams if nine are facing financial crises?” asked Christopher when speaking to Bernama.

One-sided dominance

The M-League is now seen as no longer a competitive battleground but one dominated by a single team that has won nearly all major trophies over the past decade. This predictability has led to declining fan interest.

This differs from leagues in developed countries like Japan, South Korea, and Europe, which strive to maintain competitive parity.

Christopher added that the decline in stadium attendance shouldn’t be viewed solely as a result of team dominance but rather through multiple perspectives — particularly economic factors impacting fans.

“The low turnout might be attributed to boredom with local football, predictable outcomes, or declining interest. However, economic constraints cannot be overlooked.

“For example, someone earning RM4,000 monthly bringing three family members to a match might spend around RM200 per game. Multiply that by four games a month, and it’s RM800 — a significant burden to watch football.

“As a result, fans are making selective choices. They only attend certain marquee matches — like Selangor vs JDT (Johor Darul Ta’zim) or Terengganu vs JDT. They no longer attend every match,” he added.

M-League reform

Football analyst Datuk Pekan Ramli said the M-League crisis should not be attributed solely to the competing teams.

He added that the issue also arises from the need for internal reforms, including strengthening league management and competition regulations, to restore stakeholder confidence.

“We hope the Malaysian Football League (MFL) conducts a thorough review and identifies its weaknesses across multiple aspects. Review competition rules, especially the excessive number of foreign player quotas.

“Re-evaluate complaints from clubs and supporters, particularly allegations of unfair match scheduling that seem to favour certain teams and burden others,” he said.

Pekan added that there is also a need to immediately address officiating quality to prevent negative perceptions about referees’ credibility.

He also urged the MFL to strengthen club licensing for league participation.

The status of teams participation in next season’s Super League will only be confirmed after May 10 — the extended deadline for completing the National License application documentation but without structural reform and a holistic approach covering governance, financial stability, and competitive balance, Malaysian football risks losing more clubs and the trust of a new generation of fans.

From financial woes and opaque governance to unclear development direction, the M-League is now akin to a building without a solid foundation. — Bernama