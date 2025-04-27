XIAMEN (China), April 27 — Four-times champions South Korea made a blazing start to their Sudirman Cup campaign by thumping Czech Republic 4-1 while group rivals Taiwan were equally dominant, beating Canada by a similar score line in the biennial mixed team competition today.

Thailand were also impressive in Group A as they crushed Hong Kong 5-0 and gave themselves a good chance to finish inside the top two and qualify for the quarter-finals of the April 27-May 4 tournament in China’s south-east coast.

Defending champions China will begin their quest for a 14th title when they take on Algeria in Xiamen later in the day, while former winners Indonesia meet England and India take on Denmark on the opening day of action.

In Group B, Sim Yu-jin put South Korea ahead after winning her singles match 21-15 21-10 against Tereza Svabikova, and while Jan Louda beat Cho Geon-yeop 21-16 21-16 in the men’s singles match to bring the Czech on level terms, the South Koreans won their next three matches to seal the tie.

Taiwan won thanks to strong displays from their doubles teams, ensuring Chiu Pin-Chian’s 21-10 21-16 loss to Michelle Li in the women’s singles was the only blip. — Reuters