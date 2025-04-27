KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Young Malaysian rider Muhammad Hakim Danish Ramli delivered an impressive performance by finishing on the podium in the opening race of the Spanish Grand Prix (GP) Rookies Cup on Saturday.

Competing at the Jerez Circuit, the 17-year-old rider secured second place, just 0.037 seconds behind home rider Brian Uriarte, who overtook him at the final corner to win with a time of 25 minutes 37.402 seconds.

Third place went to Indonesian rider Veda Pratama, who clocked 25:40.629 seconds.

“I am not too happy with this result (P2) because I lost one position.

“Nevertheless, it was a very good race to start the season. I only made a very small mistake on the last lap, and that gave Uriarte the opportunity,” he said in a statement on the official race website.

For the record, the Terengganu-born rider had previously secured a similar podium finish in the second race of the 2024 edition at this circuit.

This podium success earned Hakim Danish 20 points, placing him behind Uriarte, who leads the standings with 25 points.

The second race of the competition is scheduled to take place at 2.45 pm Malaysian time today. — Bernama



