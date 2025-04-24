LONDON, April 24 — Leicester captain Jamie Vardy will leave the former Premier League champions at the end of the season, the relegated club announced today

The 38-year-old forward, a key member of the team that lifted the English league title against the odds in 2016, was described by the club as “our greatest-ever player”.

The former England international joined the Foxes in 2012 from non-league side Fleetwood Town and has scored 198 goals in nearly 500 appearances.

He scored 24 times in the 2015/16 Premier League campaign, helping the Foxes to their first top-flight title.

“We can confirm legendary striker Jamie Vardy will leave Leicester City this summer after 13 seasons that have seen him become our greatest-ever player,” the club said in a statement.

“Jamie is unique,” said chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha.

“He is a special player and an even more special person.

“He holds a place in the hearts of everyone connected to Leicester City, and he certainly has my deepest respect and affection. I am endlessly grateful for everything he has given to this football club.”

Vardy said he was “devastated” to be leaving but the time was right.

“To the fans of Leicester, I’m gutted that this day is coming, but I knew it was going to come eventually,” he said in a video posted by Leicester on social media.

“I’ve spent 13 unbelievable years at this club, with lots of success, and some downs, but the majority have all been highs.

Vardy is the last remaining player from Leicester’s 2016 title success still at the King Power Staadium. — AFP