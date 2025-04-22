LONDON, April 22 — West Brom yesterday sacked manager Tony Mowbray after a 3-1 Championship defeat at home to relegation-threatened Derby all but ended their hopes of promotion to the Premier League.

The loss left West Brom 10th in the second tier following five defeats in six games and the club confirmed Mowbray’s departure hours after the final whistle, with assistant head coach Mark Venus also exiting.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Tony and Mark for their efforts—but has made the decision to part company following a series of poor results,” West Brom said in a statement.

“Tony and Mark will forever be welcome at The Hawthorns and their contributions to the club winning the 2007/08 Sky Bet Championship title will never be forgotten.”

Former Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers boss Mowbray, 61, was reappointed as Albion head coach in January, almost 16 years after he left The Hawthorns for Celtic in June 2009 but results have been poor.

James Morrison will take interim charge of the team, who are six points adrift of the top six with two games to play.

Speaking after the game, Mowbray said he felt his team’s poor run had dented their confidence.

“I feel disappointed for the fans and players, I’ve told them what I think is missing,” he said. “They have to get together in the dressing room, root it out and turn up in the next two performances.

“I felt the team lacked a little bit of bravery and it was unlike us to lose the goals we did.” — AFP