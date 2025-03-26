ZURICH, March 26 — Afghanistan Women’s National Team (AWNT) players in exile called on athletes worldwide to stand in solidarity with them as they fight for their right to compete after being excluded from World Cup qualifying competitions since the Taliban takeover in 2021.

Many players from the Afghanistan women’s team fled the country for fear of persecution when the Taliban took control of the Afghan government.

The women’s team has since been unable to compete internationally as Fifa rules require recognition by a national federation, with the Taliban-controlled Afghan Football Federation banning women’s sports.

The Taliban say they respect women’s rights in accordance with their interpretation of Islamic law and local customs and that internal matters should be addressed locally.

In a press briefing hosted by the Sports & Rights Alliance yesterday, AWNT captain Mursal Sadat highlighted the importance of global unity in the fight for gender equality in sport.

“If there is one thing that I would request from the athletes all around the world, it would be it is time that we unite together. And it’s time that women support other women,” she said.

“It would give us a lot of inspiration and support because you guys have a voice to use and that platform is there to be used.”

Sadat added that even athletes posting a short video on social media would be a sign of solidarity against gender-based violence taking place in Afghanistan.

AWNT founder and former captain Khalida Popal said they were not fighting against global football’s governing body Fifa, but rather seeking collaboration.

“Our platform is sport. Together with everyone, with the media, with individuals, with organisations, and with governing bodies and including Fifa, because we are not fighting against Fifa or any other organisation,” Popal said.

“We want to work together to find the best solutions as using Afghanistan as an example to make sure the other countries, the other nations don’t face what we have faced.”

In 2020, Afghanistan had 25 contracted women football players, most of whom are now in Australia. — Reuters