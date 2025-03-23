MUNICH, March 23 — Bayern Munich goalie and captain Manuel Neuer has suffered a setback in his return from a calf injury, the German club said in a statement on Saturday.

Neuer has been out since tearing a calf muscle while celebrating a goal in Bayern’s Champions League last-16 first-leg win over Bayer Leverkusen in early March.

The 38-year-old had returned to training with the ball in recent days but reinjured the muscle this weekend.

Bayern said Neuer had “a reaction in the calf muscle” and would need to sit out training “in the coming days”.

German tabloid Bild reported Saturday that Neuer would miss Bayern’s upcoming Bundesliga games with St Pauli and Augsburg and was a doubt for the Champions League quarter-final tie with Inter Milan.

Bayern face the Italian champions at home and away in April, either side of hosting Borussia Dortmund.

Neuer’s back-up, 21-year-old Jonas Urbig, did not play with Germany’s U21s during the international break after injuring his foot.

The Bavarian giants also have Israel national goalkeeper Daniel Peretz and Sven Ulreich as options in the squad.

Bayern are six points clear of second-placed Leverkusen with eight league games remaining this season. — AFP