KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — National track cycling queen Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri continued to shine when she once again broke her own national record with a time of 10.578sec(s) in the individual sprint event at the Nations Cup Championships in Konya, Turkiye today.

The qualifying round which took place at the Konya Velodrome saw the 22-year-old finish the race in 18th position but erasing the previous record of 10.658s set at the 2025 Asian Track Cycling Championships (ACC) in Nilai last February.

The result also saw the Sungai Petani, Kedah-born rider qualify for round 1/16 before beating Czech Republic’s Veronika Jabornikova.

Nurul Izzah, however, struggled to advance to the quarter-finals when she was defeated by Mina Sato from Japan in the round of 1/8.

Meanwhile, compatriot Nur Alyssa Mohd Farid lost early in the qualifying round after finishing the race in 33rd position with a time of 10.909s.

In the men’s keirin event, Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom advanced to the second round after finishing first with a time of 9.662s in heat 3 while Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis finished in fourth position in heat 4. — Bernama