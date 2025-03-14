Dublin, March 13, 2025 (AFP) - Irish police said Thursday it had opened a probe into “criminal damage” at a golf course owned by US President Donald Trump, as his son Eric visited Scotland for business talks.

Irish media reported that vandals dug up and planted Palestinian flags on two greens at the Trump International Golf Links and Hotel at Doonbeg in western Ireland.

Police “are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred at a commercial premises in West Clare”, according to a statement sent to AFP.

“This was a childish, criminal act but the incredible team at Trump Doonbeg will ensure it does not impact business,” a Trump Ireland spokesperson said in a statement.

“We have the greatest course anywhere in the world and we are so proud of the tremendous success and we look forward to a great season ahead,” the statement said.

Earlier, Eric Trump, son of the president, met with Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney for talks focused on Trump’s golf ventures in the country.

Swinney thanked the younger Trump, who is executive vice president of the Trump Organization, for the firm’s “colossal investment and commitment to Scotland”, according to the president’s son.

“Our discussions focused solely on the Trump Organization’s commitment to creating in Trump Turnberry and Trump International in Aberdeenshire two of the most iconic golf destinations in the world,” he said in a statement issued by his Scottish spokesman.

“We did not discuss Scottish or US politics, but concentrated on golf,” he added, calling the meeting “very positive and constructive”.

The talks took place in Bute House, the First Minister’s official residence in the Scottish capital, Edinburgh.

They came after the Turnberry golf resort was vandalised Saturday by protestors who sprayed “GAZA IS NOT 4 SALE” in huge white letters on the lawn.

Police Scotland told AFP it was investigating the incident.

A spokesman for Trump Turnberry said on Saturday: “This was a childish, criminal act but the incredible team at Trump Turnberry will ensure it does not impact business.”

“Turnberry is a national treasure and will continue to be the number one beacon of luxury and excellence in the world of golf,” he added.

A Scottish government spokesperson said of Thursday’s talks that the first minister “regularly meets with business people regarding investment in Scotland”.

“The meeting with Mr Trump provided an opportunity to discuss Scotland’s investment potential and the first minister was pleased to hear about the company’s continued commitment to Scotland, in particular Aberdeenshire and Ayrshire,” the spokesperson added. — AFP

