MELBOURNE, March 14 — Charles Leclerc powered to the quickest time ahead of Oscar Piastri in second practice at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Friday, with Lewis Hamilton fifth and Max Verstappen only seventh.

Hamilton’s Ferrari team-mate Leclerc blasted to a best lap round the Albert Park circuit of one minute 16.439 seconds on soft tyres, 0.124 clear of McLaren’s Piastri.

Leclerc set the pace with 25 minutes to go and no-one could catch him, with Piastri’s teammate Lando Norris third ahead of surprise-package Yuki Tsunoda in an RB.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton was fifth as he gradually adjusts to life in a new car after his shock move to Ferrari from Mercedes after 12 years.

The Briton cautioned this week that everything at Scuderia was different and there could be a transition period while he settles in.

He was better than in first practice, where he came 12th, but still fourth-tenths behind his teammate.

Rookie Isack Hadjar came sixth in the second RB ahead of world champion Verstappen, who never looked comfortable in his Red Bull, clocking 10 laps fewer than Leclerc as he pitted for fine-tuning.

Verstappen is chasing a second win in Australia after his 2023 victory to kickstart his bid for a fifth consecutive world title, a feat only Michael Schumacher has achieved.

But he said on Thursday that Red Bull was “not the quickest at the moment”.

The prediction appeared true, with his new teammate Liam Lawson, who took over from the axed Sergio Perez, slumping to 17th.

Mercedes also struggled with George Russell 10th and Kimi Antonelli, who replaced Hamilton, 16th.

On a perfect Melbourne afternoon, Sauber rookie Gabriel Bortoleto led the way out of the pits as the lights went green, but it was Alpine’s Pierre Gasly who set the opening time.

All the drivers started on medium tyres except Mercedes, who opted for hards, and Norris quickly surpassed Gasly to go top.

But that was soon bettered by Russell then Williams’ Carlos Sainz as they jockeyed for places.

The times kept coming down with Leclerc the first under 1:17 with a Ferrari 1-2 after 20 minutes after Hamilton surged second, before all the cars pitted.

Most teams came out on soft tyres and Norris again asserted control with Verstappen a lowly 15th at the halfway point.

But Leclerc pounced soon after to take the lead and despite Piastri going close, he could not be toppled.

In an eventful first practice that was red-flagged twice, Haas rookie Ollie Bearman smashed into the barriers and lost his rear right wheel in an accident that left debris littering the track.

He climbed out uninjured but the car was such a mess he failed to show for second practice.

There were several other minor mishaps in a reminder of the dangers of a fast and flowing track that has witnessed multiple crashes over the years.

Norris topped first practice ahead of Sainz, with Verstappen fifth. — AFP