TOKYO, March 2 — Ethiopia’s Tadese Takele won the Tokyo Marathon in a time of 2hr 3min 23sec today as Uganda’s double Olympic track champion Joshua Cheptegei finished ninth.

Takele broke clear of the pack with around 4km to go in warm conditions to claim his first major marathon title, shaving a second off his previous personal best.

Ethiopia’s Deresa Geleta was second in 2:03:51, with Kenya’s Vincent Kipkemoi Ngetich third in 2:04:00.

“The weather wasn’t a problem, it wasn’t too hot and for me it was comfortable,” said Takele.

“The course was good and this was a great day for me. In the future, I hope to run even better than I did today.”

Ethiopia’s Sutume Asefa Kebede defended her title in the women’s race, finishing in 2:16:31.

Kenya’s Winfridah Moraa Moseti was second in 2:16:56, with Ethiopia’s Hawi Feysa third in 2:17:00.

Cheptegei, who won gold in both the Tokyo Olympics 5,000m in 2021 and the 10,000m in Paris last year, was running his second marathon after making his debut at the distance in Valencia two years ago.

The 28-year-old finished in a time of 2:05:59.

“I’m so grateful today that I came to Tokyo,” said Cheptegei.

“There are some good positives to take home and prepare for another step forward.”

Cheptegei said he struggled with the unseasonably warm Tokyo weather, with temperatures reaching 20 Celsius (68 Fahrenheit) by the end of the race.

“Regardless, I’m not complaining,” said Cheptegei.

“I’m really satisfied with the result and it can be a build-up for next season.”

Paris Olympics marathon bronze medallist Benson Kipruto of Kenya, last year’s Tokyo champion, was sixth in 2:05:46.

Former women’s world record-holder Paula Radcliffe, who was running her first marathon in 10 years at the age of 51, finished in a time of 2:57:26.

Britain’s Radcliffe also plans to run the Boston Marathon next month. — AFP