RIYADH, Feb 7 — Cristiano Ronaldo’s playing days may be numbered but his following is bigger than ever as he celebrates his 40th birthday in his adopted home of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

The Portuguese great appeared to trade an end-of-career payday for football obscurity when he moved to Riyadh’s Al Nassr two years ago in a deal said to be worth US$250 million.

But his influence became clear when he was followed by a parade of ageing superstars, including Karim Benzema and the perennially injured Neymar, to the big-spending Saudi Pro League.

Saudi Arabia was then awarded the 2034 World Cup in December, the crowning glory for the oil-rich kingdom’s strategy of revamping its image through sports, tourism and culture.

Leading the charge has been Ronaldo, an ambassador for the Saudi World Cup and now an online phenomenon, with more than a billion followers across his social media channels.

When Ronaldo launched his YouTube channel in August, he gained one million subscribers in just 90 minutes and 20 million within 24 hours. He currently has 73.5 million.

While Ronaldo’s perfect white teeth, bulging torso and product promotions are ubiquitous online, he remains equally energetic on the pitch.

He scored twice for Al Nassr on Monday, including a trademark leaping header, and berates his own and team-mates’ mistakes as fiercely as if he was still playing El Clasico for Real Madrid.

“With age, one’s physical prowess diminishes hence it would have been easy for Ronaldo to take Saudi Arabian money and gently fade from view,” Simon Chadwick, professor of Sport and Geopolitical Economy at Skema Business School, told AFP.

“However, the gusto and passion that he continues to display suggests a consummate professional, deeply passionate player, and a physically determined athlete, the likes of which we don’t commonly see,” he added.

Stay, go or retire

Although World Cup glory has probably eluded him, unlike his Argentine rival Lionel Messi, records still dangle in front of the five-time Ballon d’Or and Champions League winner.

In September he passed 900 professional goals, an unmatched feat in official matches. Now on 923, and with a record 35 Saudi Pro League goals last season, the hallowed 1,000 is not too far away.

Despite this prodigious form Ronaldo is yet to win a Saudi or continental trophy with Al Nassr, with the Arab Club Champions Cup of 2023 his only triumph with the club.

Questions now surround his future as his contract expires in June, with no confirmation on whether he will extend his stint in Saudi Arabia.

Stay, go or retire, he has indelibly changed football in the desert country, while managing to grow his own brand at the same time.

“Undoubtedly, his presence was key for the Saudi bid for the World Cup, especially with his constant positive talk about Saudi Arabia,” Egyptian TV football analyst Omar Nassef told AFP.

“Ronaldo’s presence opened the way for players at European elite clubs to come directly to the Saudi league.

“It’s not only about the amount of money, it’s also about going to play in a league that has one of the best players in the world.” — AFP