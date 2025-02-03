LONDON, Feb 3 —Aston Villa signed Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United for the rest of the season yesterday to end the England international’s exile under Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

Once a hero for the United fans, Rashford has not featured for his boyhood club since December 12 and admitted earlier this season he was ready for a “new challenge”.

The 27-year-old had been linked with a move to AC Milan and Barcelona, but the European giants were put off by his reported £300,000-a-week (RM1.7 million) wages.

According to Sky Sports, Villa will pick up at least 75 per cent of that pay packet for the coming months, rising to 90 per cent depending on performance-related bonuses and have an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season for £40 million.

“I was lucky to have a few clubs approach me but Aston Villa was an easy decision - I really admire the way that Aston Villa have been playing this season, and the manager’s ambitions,” said Rashford in a Villa statement.

“I just want to play football and am excited to get started. I wish everyone at Manchester United all the best for the rest of the season.”

Villa moved to bolster their attacking options after selling Colombia striker Jhon Duran to Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr on Friday for a reported £64 million.

Unai Emery’s men have qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League and still have aspirations to qualify for that tournament again next season.

Villa sit eighth in the Premier League, eight points above 13th-placed United.

Rashford scored 138 goals in 426 appearances since coming through the ranks at Old Trafford and has lifted the Europa League, two FA Cups and two League Cups as a United player.

However, his attitude and work ethic in training has been questioned by Amorim, since he took charge in November.

After last weekend’s 1-0 win at Fulham, the Portuguese coach sensationally claimed he would rather put the club’s 63-year-old goalkeeping coach, Jorge Vital, in the squad than Rashford.

“Our team should be so much better with Rashford, but he has to change,” Amorim said last week.

“If he does change, we are more than welcome to put a talent like Rashford in, and we need it.

“But in this moment I think it’s really clear that we have to set some standards. That’s all.”

A temporary switch to Villa allows Rashford a fresh start to rehabilitate his tarnished reputation after his astonishing fall from grace.

He was part of England’s World Cup squad just over two years ago and scored a career-best 30 goals in the 2022/23 campaign.

But he netted just eight times last season and has seven in 24 appearances so far this campaign. — AFP