MADRID, Feb 2 — Real Madrid centre-half Antonio Rudiger is a major injury doubt for the titleholders’ Champions League clash with Manchester City.

The German international suffered a right thigh injury and limped off in the first half of Real’s 1-0 La Liga defeat to Espanyol yesterday.

“Following tests carried out by Real Madrid’s medical service Antonio Rudiger has been diagnosed with a muscle tear in his right leg,” the club revealed today.

According to Spanish media reports the player is set to be sidelined for a minimum of two weeks, ruling him out of next week’s La Liga game against Atletico Madrid, and the first leg of Real’s Champions League play-off with City on February 11.

Rudiger’s absence if confirmed will be a major blow to Carlo Ancelotti, who is already having to cope with the seaason-long absences of Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao, both out for the rest of the season.

Pep Guardiola’s City host Real in the first leg with the return in Madrid on February 19. — AFP