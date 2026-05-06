GEORGE TOWN, May 6 — The Penang government will convene a meeting following criticism over the decision by the Penang State Sports Council (MSNPP) not to send the state men’s football team to the Malaysia Games (Sukma) 2026.

Penang State Executive Councillor for Health, Youth and Sports Daniel Gooi Zi said the meeting would be held with the MSNPP, FA Penang and Penang FC to obtain a clearer explanation on the circumstances that led to the team being left out of the country’s premier multi-sport event.

“I will first meet MSNPP, FA Penang and Penang FC before holding a press conference to explain the matter,” he told Bernama today.

The issue came to light after MSNPP confirmed that Penang would not field a men’s football team at the 2026 Selangor Sukma after failing to finalise the players’ list within the registration deadline set by organisers.

In a statement yesterday, MSNPP took full responsibility for the decision, saying the absence of a long list of players before the registration cut-off date made it impossible for the state to complete the participation process.

According to MSNPP, participation in Sukma required early preparation and strict compliance with selection procedures, including structured training programmes and player performance assessments.

The decision has triggered disappointment among football supporters who were concerned about the management of the state youth football development, calling for an internal investigation into the matter and urged the authorities to publicly disclose the findings.

They also demanded greater accountability from those responsible and called for a more systematic and professional youth football development framework to be implemented immediately. — Bernama