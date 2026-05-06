KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and Unifi TV have been officially appointed as the broadcasters for the Fifa World Cup 2026 in Malaysia, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil announced today.

While Unifi TV will provide live coverage of all 104 matches, RTM is set to offer free-to-air access to a significant portion of the tournament via its television channels and the RTMKlik app.

In his weekly press conference today, the minister said this partnership aims to ensure inclusive and high-quality viewing for all Malaysians across multiple digital and mobile platforms.

The 2026 World Cup is scheduled to run from June 11 to July 19, 2026 and will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the first World Cup ever to be held across three countries.

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