LONDON, Feb 1 — Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran joined Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr on yesterday in a deal worth a reported £64 million ($79 million).

Duran was unable to break into Villa’s team on a regular basis despite a series of impressive substitute appearances.

The 21-year-old Colombian scored Villa’s winner in their memorable Champions League victory against Bayern Munich earlier this season.

“Aston Villa can confirm that Jhon Duran has joined Al-Nassr for an undisclosed fee,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“The striker moves to Saudi Arabia having scored 12 goals for Villa this term, including the winner against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

“Everyone at Aston Villa would like to wish Jhon all the best in the next step of his professional career.”

Duran will link up with Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane in the Al Nassr attack after completing his move on the Saudi transfer deadline day.

It is the second biggest transfer fee Villa have received behind the £100 million Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish.

Duran joined Villa from Chicago Fire for £18 million in January 2023, scoring 20 goals in 78 appearances, but making just seven league starts.

Duran’s exit means Villa are almost certain to keep England striker Ollie Watkins, who had been the subject of a reported £60 million bid from Arsenal.

Villa boss Unai Emery said earlier yesterday that Watkins had told him he wanted to stay with the club. — AFP