BARCELONA, Jan 30 — Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton crashed during the second day of his new team Ferrari’s private Formula One testing in Barcelona yesterday but was left unharmed.

The 40-year-old Briton, in his second test with Ferrari following 12 successful years with Mercedes, lost control of the 2023 car and hit the barriers at the Circuit de Catalunya.

A source close to the team told AFP Hamilton was “absolutely OK” and was still exploring the car’s limits.

Hamilton is sharing the car with team-mate Charles Leclerc as he gets ready for the 2025 season which begins in March with the Australian Grand Prix.

His two-year deal with Ferrari began last week when he powered through laps at the Fiorano test track near Ferrari’s Maranello base.

Ferrari will unveil their new car on February 19 at Fiorano, a day after the F1 season launch event in London to mark the sport’s 75th anniversary. — AFP