KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Malaysia’s top women’s doubles pair, Pearly Tan-M Thinaah, cruised into the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters after defeating Taiwan’s Jheng Yu Chieh-Hu Ling Fang today.

The world number seven pair needed just 34 minutes to secure a straight-set victory, 21-19, 21-16, in their match at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta.

Pearly-Thinaah will next face the winners of another second-round match today, featuring Japan’s Yuki Fukushima-Mayu Matsutomo against Taiwan’s Yin Hui Hsu-Jhih Yun Lin, as they aim for a semifinal berth.

Meanwhile, in the men’s doubles category, Malaysia’s Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun advanced to the round of 16 after defeating Taiwan’s sibling duo Fang Chih Lee-Fang Jen Lee, 23-21, 21-13.

Wei Chong-Kai Wun are set to meet either the home favourites, veteran duo Mohd Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan, or fellow Malaysians Wan Arif Shaharuddin Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King, in a match scheduled for later this evening.

Also advancing are Paris 2024 Olympic bronze medallists Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, who secured a 21-16, 21-16 win over Taiwan’s Lu Ming Che-Tang Kai Wei. They will next face South Korea’s Kang Min Hyuk-Kim Won Ho, who ousted Indonesian pair Muhammad Shohibul Fikri-Daniel Marthin, 21-19, 21-19.

In the mixed doubles category, Malaysia will have three representatives in the quarterfinals, with Cheng Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai, and Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin all triumphing over their opponents today. — Bernama