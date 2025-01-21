LONDON, Jan 21 — The Paris Olympics’ medals, designed by LVMH-owned Chaumet, have been deteriorating, causing over 100 athletes to request replacements.

French swimmers Clement Secchi and Yohann Ndoye-Brouard were among the first to highlight the issue, showing their damaged medals on social media.

According to a New York Times (NYT) report, US Olympic fencer Nick Itkin also reported his bronze medal deteriorating within weeks after the Games.

The NYT report said that this marks the first time in Olympics history that such a significant corporate sponsor, LVMH, has been involved in designing the medals, making the issue more high-profile.

LVMH’s role in the Games extended beyond the medals, with Moët & Chandon champagne served in VIP suites and athletes dressed in Berluti fashion.

The Monnaie de Paris, which produced the medals, has taken responsibility for the damage, blaming a defective varnish, NYT said.

According to the news report LVMH, however, has refused to comment on the issue, leaving Monnaie de Paris to handle the matter.

The IOC has promised to replace the damaged medals, with replacements to be engraved identically to the originals.

LVMH’s involvement in the Olympics was considered a major step into the sports sector, but this tarnishing issue has raised concerns about the company’s craftsmanship.

The situation has raised concerns about the selection process for contractors and suppliers, with the IOC’s role in the oversight of such high-profile items coming under review.