LONDON, Jan 20 — Manchester United slumped to a 3-1 defeat at home to Brighton as Old Trafford remembered the legendary Denis Law yesterday, while Tottenham’s troubles also persisted as they lost 3-2 at Everton.

Manchester City roared back into form with a 6-0 thrashing of Ipswich, while Nottingham Forest’s unlikely title challenge goes on after a 3-2 victory over Southampton took Nuno Espirito Santo’s men level with second-placed Arsenal.

On an emotional day as United paid tribute to one of the club’s greatest ever players in Law, Ruben Amorim conceded this version of the Red Devils is the “worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United.”

A thrilling 2-2 draw at Liverpool and FA Cup victory over Arsenal earlier this month look like another false dawn for United fans.

After Amad Diallo’s late hat-trick papered over the cracks in a 3-1 win over bottom-of-the-table Southampton in midweek, Brighton exposed the glaring holes in the foundations of Amorim’s United project.

Yankuba Minteh, Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter struck for the Seagulls, who won for the third consecutive season at Old Trafford.

United remain 13th but enjoy a 10-point cushion over the bottom three.

“We can’t be comfortable in thinking that this is ok, because it is not,” said United captain Bruno Fernandes.

“I’m not here to lose games and be in the position we are in at the moment.”

Before kick-off, tributes were paid to Law, who is the third top scorer in United’s history, with 237 goals in 404 appearances.

A piper played Scottish anthem “Flower of Scotland” as the teams walked out, with United legends Alex Ferguson, Brian Kidd, Paddy Crerand and Alex Stepney on the pitch as a eulogy was read out over the tannoy.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Ange Postecoglou Archie Gray on the pitch. — Pic by AFP

Spurs winless in six

Tottenham are now winless in six league games after Everton boosted their survival chances with the first victory of David Moyes’ second spell in charge.

The goal-shy Toffees had failed to score in nine of their previous 11 league games but struck three times before the break.

Dominic Calvert Lewin’s first goal since September opened the scoring before a brilliant individual run and finish from Iliman Ndiaye.

Archie Gray’s own goal compounded Tottenham’s misery.

Late goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison reduced Spurs’ deficit but could not prevent a 12th defeat in 22 games.

“It is a challenging situation for sure, when you are losing players the amount we are at the moment,” said under-fire Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou, who was without 10 first-team regulars.

“It’s up to me to get us out of it and I’ve got to be good enough to do that.”

Everton pull four points clear of the bottom three and within four points of 15th-placed Tottenham.

City began the day in eighth, but looked much more like their old selves in smashing Ipswich to climb back into the top four.

Phil Foden continued his fine form with two first half goals, either side of Mateo Kovacic’s strike.

Erling Haaland celebrated his nine-year contract extension by scoring in the second half, while Jeremy Doku and James McAtee were also on target for the defending champions.

Forest were equally rampant in the first 45 minutes to cut the gap on leaders Liverpool to six points and consolidate their lead in the race for a place in the Champions League next season.

Elliot Anderson, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Chris Wood netted before the break.

Southampton salvaged some pride in the second period through Jan Bednarek and Paul Onuachu but they remain on course for an immediate return to the Championship, 10 points adrift of safety. — AFP