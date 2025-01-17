KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Malaysia’s top mixed doubles pairs are one step closer to an all-Malaysian final at the India Open, after both Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai and Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei triumphed in their quarter-finals today.

The world No. 5 duo, Goh and Lai, were first to advance, cruising past Taiwan’s Yang Po-hsuan and Hu Ling-fang with a dominant 21-11, 21-15 victory in just 28 minutes.

The Taiwanese pair, ranked No. 10, struggled with unforced errors, allowing the Malaysians to take full control.

With this win, Goh and Shevon maintained their perfect record against the Taiwanese, having now won all six of their encounters.

Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei followed suit, securing their place in the semi-finals with a 21-16, 21-17 victory over Thailand’s Oupthong Ruttanapak and Sudjaipraparat Jhenicha.

The match lasted 42 minutes, and despite a brief emotional setback for Toh after a service fault controversy in the second game, the Malaysians regained their composure to win.

The two Malaysian pairs will now await their semi-final opponents.

Goh and Lai will face the winners of an all-Chinese clash between Guo Xin Wa-Chen Feng Hui and Jiang Zhen Bang- Wei Ya Xin.

Meanwhile, Chan and Toh will meet either Japan’s Hiroki Midorikawa and Natsu Saito, or the French pair Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue.