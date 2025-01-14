LONDON, Jan 13 — Millwall dispatched National League Dagenham and Redbridge 3-0, thanks in part to Mihailo Ivanovic’s unconventional finish, to reach the FA Cup fourth round yesterday.

Dagenham and Redbridge were the last remaining non-league side in the competition but the four-tier gulf between the teams showed at The Den.

Ivanovic opened the scoring by heading in when the ball was on the floor after a goalmouth scramble.

Millwall were looking for their first win since Alex Neil took charge and finally got the second goal to put the tie to bed when Casper De Norre volleyed in.

Raess Bangura-Williams then slotted home the third after a jinking run to score on his professional debut.

Millwall’s reward is a trip to Leeds in the fourth round. — AFP