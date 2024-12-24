ROME, Dec 24 — Serie A’s bottom club Monza sacked coach Alessandro Nesta yesterday, a day after a 2-1 loss to Juventus left them five points adrift of safety.

Nesta, a World Cup winner with Italy in 2006 as a player, lasted just 20 games in charge in all competitions after being appointed boss in July.

“The club thanks the coach for what he has done so far and wishes him the best for the future,” Monza said in a statement.

Nesta, 48, replaced Raffaele Palladino at the helm after he left for Fiorentina following two impressive seasons with Monza.

Former Italy international Salvatore Bocchetti will take over from Nesta after signing a contract until 2027.

The 38-year-old worked as an assistant at Verona and with the club’s reserves and youth teams, but this is his first job as head coach at the top level.

Monza have won only one of 17 league matches this term though and are in danger of dropping into Serie B. — AFP