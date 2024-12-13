KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — National mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai have secured a spot in the semi-finals of the BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou, China.

The Malaysian duo defeated Indonesia’s Dejan Ferdinansyah and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja in a closely contested match, winning 17-21, 21-15, 21-14, according to Free Malaysia Today.

“We knew it was a must-win match, and we gave everything on the court,” Soon Huat said after the 67-minute game.

The victory also ensured Soon Huat and Shevon advanced as runners-up in Group B.

They join compatriots Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei, who topped Group B, in tomorrow’s semi-finals.

Tang Jie and Ee Wei, ranked eighth in the world, defeated Japan’s Hiroki Midorikawa and Natsu Saito 21-17, 21-18 to secure their top position in the group.

Their match lasted 41 minutes, with the Japanese pair failing to win any of their group matches.

Tang Jie and Ee Wei will face the runner-up from Group A, which will be confirmed later.

No Malaysian player has won a title at the BWF World Tour Finals since its inception in 2018.