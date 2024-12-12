KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Online sports store Victor Malaysia has issued an apology for its “oversight” that resulted in an upside-down Jalur Gemilang sewn upside down on the jersey of national badminton player Lee Zii Jia worn at the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals yesterday.

Victor Malaysia, which sponsored Lee’s sports attire, said the error was an oversight and not reflective of its deep respect for Malaysia, its national symbols, or the pride and honour of representing the nation on the international stage.

“The Malaysian flag embodies unity and identity, and we deeply regret any unintended disrespect caused by this oversight.

“We sincerely apologise to all Malaysian badminton fans and Lee Zii Jia for the error,” it said in a statement posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

It added that it is reviewing its processes to ensure no repeat of similar errors.

Lee, the men’s singles player, beat Taiwan’s Chou Tien Chen 21-13, 21-15 in the Group A opening match.

The upside flag on his attire drew a lot of attention and criticism from home fans.



