KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — The pitch at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil looks to have been properly maintained and in good condition for tonight’s 2024 Asean Championship second Group A match between Malaysia and Timor-Leste.

Based on a Bernama survey, the pitch looks to be in pristine condition although the stadium, which is the Harimau Malaya’s home ground, was struck by heavy rain five hours before the 9pm kick-off time.

The pitch did not seem to be water-logged despite the nearly 30 minutes of downpour.

Malaysian Stadium Corporation (PSM) chief executive officer Iliyas Jamil said pitch condition is at an optimum level due to their compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP).

“We always ensure the quality of the pitch so that matches involving Harimau Malaya will run smoothly. At the same time, we are also using a new cover to protect the pitch from damage,” he told reporters here today.

The National Stadium pitch has always been a concern with football supporters and observers whenever there are matches involving the national team.

In the 2024 Merdeka Tournament final in September, which Malaysia won by edging Lebanon 1-0, national and Sabah FC defender Dominic Tan had to be replaced after suffering an injury, which was attributed to the allegedly bad pitch condition.

Following that injury, then Sabah FC head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee voiced his concerns that the bad pitch condition posed an injury risk to players and affected the quality of their performances.

Malaysia, who are coached by Pau Marti Vicente, are ranked 132nd in the world while Timor-Leste are ranked 196th.

The Harimau Malaya have won all seven encounters with Timor-Leste, with Malaysia winning the latest match-up 5-1 in the first round of the 2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers in June 2019.

In Sunday’s (December 8) opening Group A matches, Malaysia drew 2-2 with Cambodia in Phnom Penh while Timor-Leste were trounced 10-0 by Thailand in Hanoi, Vietnam. — Bernama