LONDON, Nov 28 –– YouTubers KSI and IShowSpeed have joined forces with Ronaldinho, Gary Lineker and Luis Figo to launch the British and American versions of Baller League.

First introduced in Germany by footballers Mats Hummels and Lukas Podolski, in conjunction with entrepreneur Felix Starck, the six-a-side format is going global in 2025 with a host of stars attached to the project.

Baller League’s unique selling point will be the involvement of social media influencers with huge reach.

KSI, who has 24.8 million YouTube subscribers, will be president of the UK tournament.

Streamer IShowSpeed, who has over 60 million followers across multiple platforms, was named as president of the US competition on Tuesday.

Miniminter and Tobi, both part of YouTube group Sidemen, plus streamer AngryGinge are set to try their hand at management in the British event.

Former Brazil and Barcelona icon Ronaldinho, a World Cup winner in 2002, is also part of the American tournament.

Former England captains Lineker and John Terry, as well as ex-Barcelona and Real Madrid forward Luis Figo, have been lined up as team managers in the UK.

Micah Richards, Alan Shearer, Freddie Ljungberg, Jens Lehmann and Robert Pires have also been signed up as coaches.

Baller League UK will run from March 3 to May 19 next year, featuring matches every Monday on indoor pitches with 12 teams competing.

Trials to find players for the event are due to take place in London and Manchester.

Former professionals, futsal players, free agents and released academy players are among those eligible to take part.

Each match will be live streamed, with YouTuber Chunkz hosting a weekly show.

“Sport is no longer as easy as just saying ‘look, we’re here now, come and watch us’,” Starck told the BBC.

“That’s just not how sport works any more. It needs to be exciting, and it needs to be authentic. Those are the two words that we always use at Baller League.” –– AFP