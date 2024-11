KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Malaysian mixed doubles shuttlers Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin took silver after losing to world number one pair Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping from China in the final of the 2024 China Masters in Shenzhen today.

The Malaysian pair fought hard but were ultimately beaten in three rounds 23-21, 23-25, 16-21.

The two pairs have met once before, with Feng-Huang winning against Pang Ron-Su Yin in the semi-final of the Hong Kong Open last September.