KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — The journey of national men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik in the China Masters tournament ends today after they were defeated by home favourites.

The world No. 5 lost to China’s world No. 3 pair He Ji Ting-Ren Xiang Yu in three sets — 25-23 17-21 21-12.

Their compatriots Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzudin Rumsani, and women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah are also fighting for their chances to qualify for the semi-finals today.

Earlier, mixed pairs Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei and Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin both qualified for their semis.