KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Two national mixed doubles pairs today managed to reach the semi-finals of the China Masters tournament.

Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei staged an upset over home pair Guo Xin Wa-Chen Fang Hui in three sets lasting over an hour.

Ranked world No. 10, they will face home world No. 2 Feng Yanzhe-Huang Dongping for a place in the final.

Meanwhile, Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin defeated Chen Cheng Kuan-Hsu Yin Hui from Taiwan.

This was their first time in the last four of a World Tour Super 750 competition.

They will face Hong Kong's Tang Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet in the semi-finals.

Mean’s pairs Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzudin Rumsani, and women’s pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah will also have their chances to qualify for the semi-finals later today.



