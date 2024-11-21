KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — National mixed doubles pair Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin pulled off a major upset by defeating second seeds Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin of China today to qualify for the quarter-finals of the China Masters.

The world-ranked number 23 Malaysian pair showed great fighting spirit to win 16-21, 21-14, 21-19 in 51 minutes In the second-round match at the Shenzhen Gymnasium.

This is the Malaysians’ first win over the Chinese pair in three meetings, having lost to them in the Australian Open and Denmark Open earlier this year.

Pang Ron-Su Yin will next meet Taiwan's Chen Cheng Kuan-Hsu Yin Hui, whom they have beaten once at the Masters Orleans 2024.

Also through to the last eight are another national mixed doubles pair, Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei, who beat Thom Gicquel- Delphine Delrue of France 14-21, 23-21, 21-8.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei, the fourth seeds, will play China's Guo Xin Wa-Chen Fang Hui in the quarter-finals.

National men's doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzudin Rumsani also showed great form to beat Taiwan's Chiu Hsiang Chieh-Wang Chi Lin 21-18, 21-16 in 37 minutes and will next meet Indonesia's Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani.

Sze Fei-Nur Izzudin beat the Indonesian pair in the 2022 Indonesia Masters.

However, another national men's pair, Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King, were shown the exit, losing 10-21, 19-21 to third seeds He Ji Ting-Ren Xiang Yu of China in 43 minutes.

National mixed doubles pair Wong Tien Ci-Lim Chiew Sien also suffered a similar fate when they were ousted by world number seven Tang Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong 21-17, 15-21, 9-21. — Bernama