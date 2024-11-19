KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — The Football Association of Malaysia’s (FAM) disciplinary committee has slapped Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) winger Arif Aiman Hanapi and Perak FC’s Tommy Mawat Bada with three-match bans following their fiery clash during the Super League match at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Johor on November 10.

According to FAM Disciplinary Committee chairman Datuk Baljit Singh Sidhu, both players were found guilty of breaching Article 59 of the FAM Disciplinary Code for unsporting behaviour during the heated Super League encounter.

“Arif Aiman violated Article 59 due to offensive conduct and lack of fair play, specifically for landing a punch on Tommy Mawat’s left cheek during the match,” Baljit was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian today.

“He’ll miss three games, including the Malaysia Cup Round of 16 ties against Kuala Lumpur Rovers on November 20 and 30, and the Super League showdown with Kuala Lumpur City on December 8.”

As for Tommy Mawat, his actions — headbutting and gripping Arif Aiman’s neck — earned him an identical three-match suspension, the national daily added.

“Tommy’s suspension includes the Malaysia Cup Round of 16 matches against Kelantan Darul Naim on November 22 and 30, and the Super League clash with Kedah Darul Aman on December 4,” Baljit added.

Both players have been issued stern warnings and could face harsher consequences if they repeat their actions, though they retain the right to appeal the decision.

The drama unfolded in the 83rd minute when Tommy Mawat blocked Arif Aiman’s run, sparking a scuffle.

Tempers boiled over as Tommy grabbed Arif by the neck, prompting a punch from the JDT winger before match officials stepped in to restore order.