ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 6 — Malaysian League giants Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) pulled off a major upset by beating Korean K1 League champions Ulsan HD FC 3-0 in a 2024/25 Asian Champions League Elite (ACLE) Eastern Zone match at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here tonight.

The Southern Tigers managed to take the lead as early as the eighth minute, when Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi sneaked in to steal the ball from a lethargic looking defence before unleashing a powerful strike from the right side that saw the ball sail into the left side of the opponent’s goal.

Ulsan HD FC under the stewardship of former Harimau Malaya squad head coach, Kim Pan Gon almost equalised in the 52nd minute, but Yun Illok’s shot hit the crossbar.

Arif Aiman had a chance to score his second of the night in the 60th minute when his combination with Brazilian import striker Bergson Da Silva almost paid off, but goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-Woo denied his attempt.

JDT, however, managed to extend the lead in the 67th minute when Spanish import Oscar Arribas’ shot from outside the box deflected high, before plunging straight into the Ulsan HD FC goal.

Bergson, JDT’s sensational striker added to the misery of Pan Gon’s men when his 88th-minute strike found the back of the net of the South Korean giants, who are still looking for their first win after four games.

The Southern Tigers are scheduled to meet Chinese club, Shandong Taishan FC at the Jinan Olympic Sports Center in their next action on Nov 26.

JDT, who were previously tied 2-2 against Shanghai Port, won 3-0 over Shanghai Shenhua and lost 1-3 to South Korea’s Gwangju FC, are third on the table with seven points, three points behind leaders Vissel Kobe of Japan (10 pts), while Ulsan HD FC is at the bottom of the 12-team table.

Only the top eight teams will advance to the next stage. — Bernama