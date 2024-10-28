KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — Selangor FC head coach Mohd Nidzam Jamil was unable to hide his disappointment after his squad failed to halt the dominance of Super League leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) on their home turf last night.

The Red Giants suffered a 0-3 defeat to the Southern Tigers in the 2024/2025 Super League clash held at Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Stadium in Kelana Jaya.

“The result is disappointing, especially a 0-3 loss at home. We aim for improvement every year, and even a 10 per cent boost would be good.

“In previous seasons, we were around 15 to 20 points behind the leaders, but I’m not sure this year. We try to close the gap every season. We need to bounce back better and stronger,” he told reporters in a post-match press conference.

He added that last night’s defeat showed there is still much work to be done to catch up to league leaders JDT.

Following last night’s match, Selangor has collected 26 points from 13 games, trailing eight points behind the 10-time consecutive Super League champions.

Meanwhile, JDT head coach Hector Bidoglio praised his players’ high level of discipline over the 90 minutes, which he said helped secure the win over Selangor.

“These three points are very important for us and the championship. In my opinion, the team played very well in the first half, where we moved side to side. Sometimes, it was difficult to find scoring opportunities, but when we found them, we scored,” he said.

JDT’s victory solidifies their position at the top of the league with 34 points from 12 unbeaten matches. — Bernama