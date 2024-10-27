MADRID, Oct 27 — Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said his team are in a state of “flow” after they thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 yesterday to move six points clear at the top of La Liga.

The Catalan giants triumphed at the Santiago Bernabeu to snap Madrid’s run of 42 matches unbeaten and continue their own revival under the German coach who arrived this summer.

“We started the journey and we’re doing really well,” Flick told reporters.

“We keep going with our idea, we have a flow at the moment and we have to keep going.”

Barcelona have 10 victories from 11 league matches despite missing several injured players, some of whom have started to return.

“I would say at the moment we’re in a flow,” reiterated Flick.

“The atmosphere is really good and the mentality in the team is really outstanding.

“We can celebrate this win, I gave the players two days off... it’s a good day to celebrate this, but also to be focussed, focussed on the next matches we have.”

Robert Lewandowski hit two goals early in the second half to help Barcelona take control with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha rounding off the rout.

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe had two goals ruled out for offside and Barcelona’s defence caught Los Blancos players out 12 times in the game with their high defensive line.

“Of course Robert showed his quality in front of goal, he was really good for us,” said Flick.

“It’s about the team, they defend well and they attack well as a team...

“(The players) followed our match plan and it was really great to see.” — AFP