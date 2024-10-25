LONDON, Oct 25 — Joao Felix ended his goal drought with a brace as Chelsea powered to a 4-1 win against Panathinaikos in the Uefa Conference League, while Welsh club The New Saints made history with a 2-0 victory against Kazakh side Astana yesterday.

Portugal forward Felix has struggled to make an impact since returning for a second spell with Chelsea in August.

Yet to start a Premier League game following his move from Atletico Madrid, the 24-year-old seized the chance to prove a point to Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca.

Felix’s only goal in seven previous appearances this season came on his debut at Wolves on August 25.

He ended his six-game barren run in the first half against out-classed Panathinaikos and netted again after the interval.

Mykhailo Mudryk and Christopher Nkunku were also on target as Chelsea made it two wins from two games in the tournament.

“The most important thing is no matter how many players we change, you can see the identity of the team. The identity is quite clear,” Maresca said.

“What we want is exactly what they’re doing, taking the chance when we give it to them. Tonight once again they showed that.”

Before kick-off, Panathinaikos paid an emotional tribute to their defender George Baldock, who drowned in his swimming pool in Athens aged 31 earlier this month.

Maresca made 11 changes from the side that lost at Liverpool last weekend, but still fielded a strong side that was far too dynamic for the Greeks.

Felix put Chelsea ahead in the 22nd minute, starting the move with a cushioned header to Mudryk before sprinting into the six-yard box to slot home from the Ukrainian’s cross.

After setting up Chelsea’s opener, Mudryk bagged the second himself in the 49th minute with a fierce strike from Neto’s cross.

Felix scored again in the 55th minute, putting the result beyond doubt with a 20-yard drive that took a wicked deflection into the net.

Nkunku’s 59th minute penalty, awarded for Daniel Mancini’s foul, underlined Chelsea’s superiority.

Facundo Pellistri got one back for Panathinaikos with a close-range finish in the 69th minute.

The New Saints’ Rory Holden celebrates scoring their first goal during the Europa Conference League with Astana in Shrewsbury October 24, 2024. — Action Images pic via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

TNS fairytale

The New Saints are the first club from the Cymru (Wales) Premier League to win a match in the group phase of a European competition.

Playing at English League One side Shrewsbury’s New Meadow instead of their own stadium, which was too small for Conference League regulations, the Welsh minnows took the lead in the 40th minute when Rory Holden headed home from Jordan Williams’ cross.

Craig Harrison’s side, the first team from the Welsh domestic system to make a European group stage, were beaten 2-0 at Fiorentina in their opener, but they would not be denied a fairytale victory this time.

In the 78th minute, Adam Wilson’s cross was handled by Islambek Kuat in the penalty area and Declan McManus drilled his spot-kick down the middle.

“Qualifying to this stage was special and tonight getting our first win at this stage of the competition it’s a dream come true,” Harrison said.

“I’m so proud of everyone involved at the club. We do deserve to be here and we can win at this level.”

Beaten by West Ham and then Olympiakos in the last two Conference League finals, Fiorentina survived a scare in their 4-2 win at St Gallen.

The Swiss side took a shock lead through Felix Mambimbi’s 23rd minute goal but Lucas Martinez equalised in the 50th minute.

Jonathan Ikone struck for Fiorentina four minutes later before St Gallen’s Lukas Gortler levelled in the 62nd minute.

Ikone restored the lead in the 69th minute and Robin Gosens’s stoppage-time goal secured the Serie A team’s second successive victory in the competition.

The champions of the Republic of Ireland were too strong for the champions of Northern Ireland as Shamrock Rovers routed Larne 4-1 in Belfast. — AFP