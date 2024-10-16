LONDON, Oct 16 — German Thomas Tuchel has been named head coach of the England national team, the country’s Football Association said today.

The former Chelsea manager, who is England’s third foreign coach after Sweden’s Sven-Goran Eriksson and Italian Fabio Capello, will be assisted by Englishman Anthony Barry.

“We are thrilled to have hired Thomas Tuchel, one of the best coaches in the world and Anthony Barry who is one of the best English coaches to support him,” FA Chief Executive Mark Bullingham said in a statement.

England Under-21 coach Lee Carsley, who has been in temporary charge since the resignation of Gareth Southgate after England’s defeat by Spain in the Euro 2024 final in July, will continue for the next two Nations League games.

Tuchel and Barry will take over in January ahead of the qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The 51-year-old Tuchel has experience of English football having led Chelsea to the Champions League title in 2021 before being sacked in 2022. He has also managed Borussia Dortmund, Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich.

“I am very proud to have been given the honour of leading the England team,” he said. “I have long felt a personal connection to the game in this country, and it has given me some incredible moments already.

“To have the chance to represent England is a huge privilege, and the opportunity to work with this special and talented group of players is very exciting.” — Reuters