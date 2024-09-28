NEW YORK, Sept 28 — The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against an independent tribunal’s decision in August to clear world number one Jannik Sinner of wrongdoing after he failed drug tests, WADA said today.

The tribunal’s finding of “no fault or negligence” was not correct under the applicable rules, WADA said in a statement.

WADA said it would seek “a period of ineligibility of between one and two years” for Italy’s Sinner, who won the Australian Open and the US Open this year. — Reuters